Sand Springs drivers on dangerous Highway 97: 'It makes you think about death'

SAND SPRINGS -- Hold on tight and buckle up. Some drivers are on edge after they say speeders have taken over Highway 97 in Sand Springs.

Around the curve they go.

“It’s instant death for a man who rides a motorcycle,” one driver said.

Some might call it a Hairpin turn.

“It’s scary enough that you think about death," a Sand Springs resident said.

Some drivers pray they make it home from work everyday.

“This lady in this silver Honda," a driver said. "If I’d of hit the brake, this women would have run over me."

There are warning signs near Shell Creek Road and Highway 97 in Sand Springs just north of the Osage Casino. The speed limit is clearly labeled.

“I’ve come around curves around here and cars will be half over or more in my lane and I’m wondering if I got to hit the ditch to try and keep from getting hit,” one driver said.

The road is also occupied by those exercising.

“This part right here is straight away and 60 miles an hour or faster they’re going," Sand Springs resident said.

It's in both the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Osage County Sheriff's Office jurisdiction. But drivers say both agencies are hardly around.

“Nobody wants to do anything or take responsibility," one driver said.

There are black marks on Highway 97. There's even a trail in the grass where a driver says a man went into the ditch to avoid hitting another car.

“There’s a lot more traffic out here because people are building," a Sand Springs resident said.

Drivers want authorities to step up before it's too late.

“It’s going to get someone killed," a driver said.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office says this is the first time they are hearing this complaint.

