TULSA -- A dozen PSO customers were without power in north Tulsa overnight after the driver of a truck slammed into a power pole.

Police said the driver turning onto Delaware from Admiral around midnight when he mistook the gas for the brakes.

Police said he left the scene but later returned.

PSO reported that there were 12 customers without power for a few hours.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: