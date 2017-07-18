Driver in custody after west Tulsa chase; police believe car may be stolen

TULSA -- A driver is in custody after a chase in west Tulsa early Tuesday morning.

Police say they attempted to stop a vehicle around 3 in the morning but the driver drove away.

According to police, the driver eventually jumped out of his vehicle while it was still moving around South 38th West Avenue and West 6th Place.

The car finally came to a stop on some train tracks. The driver was located nearby.

Police say the car may have been stolen.

