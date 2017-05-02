Driver identified following deadly Turkey Mountain crash on April 22

Fair
Police are trying to identify the victim of a car fire near Turkey Mountain.
TULSA -- The Medical Examiner has identified the victim in a deadly crash on Turkey Mountain April 22.
Police say 31-year-old Bradley Walker’s vehicle burst into flames after he ran off the road and hit a boulder.
Investigators say they believe Walker was speeding at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities are now waiting for toxicology results from the Medical Examiner.
