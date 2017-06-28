Driver hospitalized after wrong-way crash on interstate

Tulsa--

A driver is in the hospital after troopers say he wrecked his car on I-244 while driving the wrong way.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says they received multiple calls for a wrong way driver on the interstate around 11:15 PM Tuesday.

While troopers were rushing to respond, they say the driver hit the inside barrier while driving eastbound in the westbound lanes near Yale.

Troopers tell 2 Works for You the driver appeared disoriented and confused, which they believe is what led to his accident.

They also say the man will face a charge fpr suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.

Paramedics took him to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

OHP says no other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no one else was hurt.

