TULSA - A man was transported to a hospital Friday night after a rollover accident in west Tulsa that left him in critical condition, according to police reports.

Police say the driver, Brandon Palmer, lost control of his vehicle at 2900 W. 47th St. and began to roll. Palmer was ejected during the accident, police say.

The accident occurred a little before 10 p.m., according to the report.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: