Driver allegedly speeds off road into Tulsa apartment complex, say Tulsa Police

TULSA -- Police are investigating after they say a truck crashed into an east Tulsa apartment complex Saturday morning.

Police say the truck was exiting I-44 at 21st Street, but the driver was going too fast. The truck then crashed through a fence and drive into a maintenance building, according to police.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

