Dozens of Tulsa children improving reading skills thanks to program

TULSA - Dozens of Tulsa area children are learning to improve their reading skills with the help of a non-profit program that is focusing on Tulsa Public school children.

Top managers and numerous employees of 2 Works for You, Scripps Radio partners in Tulsa, and the Scripps Howard Foundation dropped by McClure Elementary with a special surprise.

"We were one of four selected to present an additional $10,000 to the Reading Partners of Tulsa," announced Amy Calvert, 2 Works for You Vice President and General Manager.

The Scripps Howard Foundation supported the Tulsa area literacy program with the generous check one week after station employees donated more than 1,700 books to the program. Since literacy is a primary mission for the Scripps Howard Foundation, the partnership with Reading Partners-Tulsa is a perfect fit. The non-profit organization is dedicated to helping children who are behind on their reading skills improve to grade level.

Volunteers spend just one hour a week, one-on-one, with a student who has fallen behind their peers in reading. With the help of a dedicated staff and volunteers, the research-based curriculum is demonstrating tremendous success among Tulsa Public School students in kindergarten through third grade classes.

"Last year, our volunteers took students that were up to two and a half years behind on reading," Elizabeth Vereecke, executive director of Reading Partners-Tulsa said. "Ninety percent of them, in just one year's time, mastered the foundational reading skills that they need on grade level.

Vereecke added that studies show students who do not read on grade level are four times more likely to drop out of high school.

Volunteers spend one hour a week helping a student sound out words and learn to read. 2 Works for You assignment editor and producer Nicole Septaric found her young student now reads everything she sees - including the check delivered to the school.

The Scripps Foundation employee campaign called, "If you give a child a book..." drew tremendous financial support from employees throughout the Scripps Media network across the country. Many believe, if you give a child a book, you will help them succeed in life."

If you would like to support or volunteer with Reading Partners- Tulsa, reach out to volunteerTul@readingpartners.org or call (918) 949-1979.

