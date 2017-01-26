DOC officers, bloodhound from McAlester capture fugitive sex offender

SPIRO - A wanted sex offender was captured Wednesday night near Spiro by two DOC officers and a bloodhound from McAlester, according to authorities.

A tip to the LeFlore County Sheriff's Office led authorities to a possible location for Colton Potter, who was wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

When officers knocked on the door of a trailer home near here, they said Potter ran out the back door into the woods.

Roadblocks were set up, the perimeter was secured and authorities then called in the DOC K9 Unit.

The officers and a 4-year-old bloodhound named Jade were able to get within 200 yards of the fugitive before he surrendered.

Potter, 25, was on probation for a rape conviction and had been released from prison in October. Authorities say he had changed addresses recently without alerting them. Deputies had gone to the new address to arrest him. They say they put him in handcuffs and into the patrol car, but he escaped.

