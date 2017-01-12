District 1 City Councilor working on positive change in north Tulsa after one month in office

TULSA, Okla. - It's been a little over a month since new city officials were sworn into office.



One in particular, Vanessa Hall-Harper of District 1, who unseated longtime councilor, Jack Henderson.



It's been a busy month for the councilor, who is already making headway on some of north Tulsa's most dire needs.



“I wanted to make a difference, and I felt like I had the skill sets and the education to move us in a more positive direction that would involve the community,” Hall-Harper said.



Residents in north Tulsa have been crying out for change for awhile now, which Hall-Harper believes landed her as the district’s new leader.



“The community is ready for new leadership and new direction,” Hall-Harper said.



With only a month under her belt, the councilor has already drawn up a big to-do list, addressing the district's biggest needs.



“Two of the constant complaints that I have heard is that we have no grocery store and that… lights… public safety,” Hall-Harper said.



She is already making waves on her campaign promise to look for a solution to north Tulsa's food desert. She is proposing a deal with “Save-a-lot” grocery stores, headquartered in Tulsa.



“They are interested in coming to north Tulsa and they said they want to come,” the councilor said. “They want to make a difference and they want to come to places no other grocers will come, so that is their mission."



As for the lights issue, the councilor is working on an update from the task force responsible for lighting dark areas in the district.



In addition, Hall-Harper is also working to address other hot button issues.



“The creation of an African American Affairs commission is something we've been working on for almost two years.”



Another topic up for discussion is improving race-relations throughout the district.



“That's another thing I am excited about because now Mayor Bynum created a commission on community policing,” Hall-Harper said.



She adds that she wants the community to continue to have faith, and pray for the work she hopes to accomplish in north Tulsa.

