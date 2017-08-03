Discolored water seen at homes in Claremore, city blames expanded water plant

CLAREMORE, Okla. -- People in Claremore are seeing yellow and brown water coming out of their faucet.



One woman took to Facebook Tuesday night with a picture of the water in her home.



The City of Claremore said they have seen this happening on and off for the last four weeks.



They attribute it to water line breaks and the expansion of the water plant.



“As we are transitioning from old pumps to new pumps, there’s going to be some of that residual pressure that breaks loose the sediment that built up over the years,” Jonah Humes, assistant city manager, said.



“We anticipate the new water plant will produce up to 2040,” Humes said. “We project 3-percent growth.”



It is a short term inconvenience for a long term benefit for the city.



Humes said the expanded water plant will be operational in about a month. They do not anticipate any yellow or brown water as a result of the plant between now and the time it opens.



He said because the infrastructure in the city is old, there could be water line breaks at any point which could cause discolored water.



Even though the water does not look right, Humes said it is still safe to drink.



“It’s not appetizing,” Humes said. “No one wants to drink that. We understand that from a city stand point.”



Homes said the city collectively uses between four and five million gallons of water every day. The expansion to the water plant will allow for 8 million gallons per day.



Anyone who experiences discolored water is urged to call the city or send a message to their Facebook page to have someone come out to flush the lines.



“The city is more than happy to help any time of day if you can get ahold of us,” Humes said.

