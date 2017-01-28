Dewey's old water tower that was auctioned off for $6 is finally being removed

DEWEY, Okla. - The man who paid $6 for Dewey's old water tower has started taking it down.

"Normally something this big I just scrap the metal, but scrap metal is down right now, so I'll probably sell the metal and reuse it," said Scott Grigg, who was the tower's only bidder in the summer of 2015.

The city manager said this has been a long process, but he is glad progress is being made.

"The voters approved in 2015 to build a 4,000 square foot police department and municipal court building that'll be built on this site," said Kevin Trease, Dewey City Manager.

The removal of the water tank is expected to be completed by sometime next week. Then, the city will start its new project.