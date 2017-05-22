Despite ban, Oklahoma House approves $100M revenue bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Despite a constitutional prohibition on passing revenue bills in the final week of session, the Oklahoma House approved a plan to generate about $100 million by limiting the amount of itemized deductions Oklahoma taxpayers can claim on their tax returns.

The bill approved Monday caps deductions at $17,000 per year, excluding charitable deductions. It passed on a 56-40 vote and now heads to the Senate for approval.

The bill faced bipartisan opposition from lawmakers who said it would affect those with catastrophic medical expenses or the loss of a home.

Several Democrats argued the measure was unconstitutional and would likely be challenged in court.

Lawmakers are required to adjourn by Friday and are struggling to fill an $878 million budget gap. They could be forced into a special session after budget negotiations collapsed over the weekend.

