BARTLESVILLE, Okla. - Freezing rain is supposed to take over the Bartlesville community overnight Friday. The Washington County Sheriff's Office and Emergency Management crews are ready to help.

Just a few steps to the door, Sergeant Jonathan Robertson is checking on one of his biggest fans.

"We're making sure you're doing alright before this storm," he said.

Neva Miller needs two things in life, her quilting and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

"This is next Christmas for the Concerned Learning Center," she said.



"Hey it looks good," Sgt. Robertson said.



Sgt. Robertson made his rounds before the freezing rain was expected to come down.

"I need someone to take me to the grocery store," Miller said. "I haven't got to go since December 19th. "I would probably be out here dead before anyone thought to check on me."



"What if I get someone down here in a few minted to give you a ride?" Sgt. Robertson said.



The sheriff's office says they only had a handful of accidents Friday afternoon. Law enforcement warned drivers to be ready for the storm.



"I'm sure if the temperatures drop tonight I'm sure it's going to get worse," Bartlesville resident Brandon Hastings said.



"If you have to get out by all means make plenty of time to get to where you need to go and drive slow," Sgt. Robertson said.

Neva can't get out, no one should. But Sgt. Robertson is getting out for her.

Law enforcement plans to be out on the roads throughout the night Friday to check on drivers.