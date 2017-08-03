Deputies patrol construction sites to ensure safety for workers

TULSA -- The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office is assigning deputies to patrol construction zones.

“It’s no secret that roads in Oklahoma need repairs, so these workers are really risking a lot trying to do that,” Undersheriff George Brown with the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Department said.

Undersheriff Brown said people drive aggressively in the work areas.



“We have gotten word that there have been cars that have driven close to workers trying to get things done,” Undersheriff Brown said.



People are also speeding, texting, driving under the influence and throwing things out of the window into the construction sites.



Deputies are going to park inside the work zones and outside to slow down drivers as they approach the area.



People caught not following the law could face a fine double the normal amount because it is in a work zone.



“If you stop to think about the ripple effect of what it would do to you if you were caught injuring someone or worse in that zone, what would it would do to your family, what would it do to your extended family and the results could be devastating,” Undersheriff Brown said.

The deputies will start patrols Friday at 4 p.m. and continue the rest of the summer.

With school starting in just a few days, deputies will be doing the same in school zones.

