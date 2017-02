DELAWARE COUNTY, Okla. -- A firefighter died Wednesday morning on the way to a fire in Delaware County.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Michael Russell died after a crash around 7:30 in the morning Wednesday.

OHP says Russell was southbound on county road when he ran off the right side of the road and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. Russell was ejected from the fire truck.

Authorities say Russell was pinned underneath the vehicle for several hours. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: