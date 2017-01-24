Del City, Oklahoma shooting victims' names released by police

DEL CITY, Okla. (AP) - Police have released the names of two people fatally shot at a Del City laundromat during an apparent robbery.



The Oklahoman reports that police identify the slain store manager as 42-year-old Nekia Jackson and the man attempting to rescue her as 60-year-old Russ Roberts. According to police, the two were found dead inside the business Monday morning.



The Laundry Station was closed Tuesday, but people are dropping off mementos and flowers outside the front door.



Police have not released any suspect information and have made no arrests, but they believe the apparent motive in the deaths was robbery.



Kandi Mealy, a regular customer at the laundromat, says she is afraid the suspect could still be in the area.

