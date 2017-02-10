Cross-dressing fugitive may be in Tulsa, Sapulpa area; search is on

OKLAHOMA CITY - Authorities are searching for a cross-dressing fugitive who may be in the Tulsa or Sapulpa area.

The Department of Corrections have added Jessie Allen, 36, to their Top 15 Fugitives list. After being convicted and sentenced to eight years for concealing stolen property and possession of methamphetamine, he was let out on probation. When he didn't report to his probation officer in January, he was put on the list.

Allen has been known to dress like a female in the daytime to avoid being recognized, authorities say. Agents from the DOC's Office of the Inspector General say they suspect Allen may be in Tulsa or Sapulpa from information they've gathered during their investigation.

Officials say Allen allegedly pulled a pistol on his ex-girlfriend's father. They say he is a known member of the Indian Brotherhood gang and has a history of violence.

"Allen is adangerous criminal, a threat to public safety and needs to be brought back to custody immediately," said Corrections Director Joe M. Albaugh. "The public has been instrumental in the past by submitting tips, helping us bring down the most wanted in the state. This situation is no different."

If you have any information on Allen, call local law enforcement, the DOC fugitive warrants division at (405) 425-2570 or send an e-mail to warrants@doc.ok.gov.

You can remain anonymous.

