Critics slam process for OKing Oklahoma's $6.8B budget bill

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are complaining about how two budget panels approved a $6.8 billion spending bill shortly before midnight that slashes spending to most Oklahoma state agencies.

Rank-and-file legislators were given few details ahead of Tuesday night's vote on the spending plan that cuts funding for most state agencies by nearly 5 percent. Public schools were spared from cuts, and a handful of state agencies were given spending increases, but the final version of the bill did not include funding for a teacher pay raise.

Republican and Democratic critics of the spending plan maintain it is unconstitutional because bills to raise revenue were approved in the final week of session and did not receive a three-fourth's majority vote that is required of tax-raising measures.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: