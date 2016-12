TULSA - A 36-year-old male wanted on federal firearms and drug charges is being sought by authorities and featured in the latest Tulsa Metro Crime Stoppers flier.

Cojuante McKissick is on the run from these charges in the Northern District of Oklahoma.

If you have seen this suspect, you may contact Crime Stoppers at (918) 596-COPS. A reward is offered to those who provide information that leads to an arrest in the case.

McKissick is described as a stocky 5-foot-9, 210-pound man.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: