Crews working to restore roads and bridges in Muskogee County after flooding

County commissioners seek federal disaster funding
OAK GROVE -- Commissioners in several countries are seeking federal disaster dollars to help fix roads and bridges washed away from flash flooding that hit Eastern Oklahoma last April. County road crews in Muskogee County stayed busy all weekend long dealing with the flash flooding. 2 Works For You went to one of the washed out areas in the Oak Grove community south of Webbers Falls. “What we've been doing is just trying to keep everybody safe,” said Stephen Wright, Muskogee County District 2 Commissioner,” Wright said his road crews started preparing last week for the severe weather. After all the rainfall, several county roads were washed out. People who live in the affected areas are forced to take detours to get on their way. ”Most people understand they have to get up a little early and get out,” said Wright. The county budgets for road maintenance, but not for major flooding disasters. Commissioners told 2 Works For You it could cost the county hundreds of thousands of dollars to rebuild roads and bridges washed out by flood waters. Muskogee County is one of the several counties that’s declared an emergency Monday. That declaration starts the application process to receive federal disaster relief funding. “If we don’t get declared and don’t get some of the money back it’s going to take a big impact on my budget for the year,” said Wright County road crews say it could take up to six months to some of the affected roads reopened.
