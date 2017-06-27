Crews working on east Tulsa water line break

4:04 AM, Jun 27, 2017
Tulsa--

Crews are working to repair a broken water line in East Tulsa.

They responded to the scene at E 11th & S. Garnett around 4:00 am Tuesday morning.

There's no word on how many homes or businesses the break is affecting, or how long it'll take for a repair to be complete.

