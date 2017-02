TULSA, Okla. - City of Tulsa crews will start repaving Lewis Avenue at 33rd Street after they dug a hole to replace a water pipe.

They started repairing the 24-inch pipe on Saturday after a water main break. According to a city employee, residents in the area were without water until Sunday night.

The four-lane road has been reduced to two lanes going north and southbound on Lewis while repairs are finished.

Repavement is scheduled to start on Monday morning.