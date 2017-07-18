2 taken to hospital in emergent condition after wrong-way crash on I-244, eastbound lanes closed

TULSA -- Crews are responding to a wrong way crash Tuesday afternoon on I-244.

Officials said the wrong way driver was driving westbound in a Tahoe on I-244 in the eastbound lanes near South Peoria.

The driver then crashed head-on into a semi truck west of Utica, officials said. Both the driver of the wrong way vehicle and the semi truck were taken to the hospital in emergent condition.

Officials said the wrong way driver caused at least five crashes from Highway 11 to I-244.

Eastbound lanes of I-244 are closed in the area. Traffic is being diverted to US-75 northbound or southbound.

