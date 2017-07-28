Man dies after rollover crash on I-44 in Tulsa

TULSA -- Crews are responding to a deadly rollover crash on Interstate 44 in Tulsa on Thursday night.

The single-vehicle crash was on I-44 in the westbound lanes near the Arkansas River bridge.

Officials said a 50-year-old man died in the wreck. Officials said the man had been drinking alcohol.

A woman who was a passenger in the vehicle had minor injuries after the crash.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and members of the Tulsa Fire Department are on scene. OHP says that Skelly Drive has reopened after cleanup.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: