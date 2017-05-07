Driver of truck crashes into midtown Tulsa home, flees scene

TULSA -- Crews are responding after the driver of a truck crashed into a midtown Tulsa home on Sunday.

The crash occurred in the 1600 block of East 49th Street.

Police said the driver ran into the home after losing control of the vehicle, and then fled the scene.

Police have no suspect information at this time and are working to determine if the car was stolen.

No was was hurt in the crash but the house suffered major damage.

