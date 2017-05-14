Creek County Sheriff's Office says toddler drowned in swimming pool at home

Fair
HI: -°
LO: 57°
Creek County, Okla. -- Deputies say a 2-year-old is dead after drowning in a pool near 91ST AND 33RD West Avenue Saturday evening.
Creek County Deputies say the boy died after being transported to a Tulsa hospital by EMS.
The call went out around 6 p.m. after deputies say a family member found the toddler in a pool.
Deputies are still investigating.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.
Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.
Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.
Follow us on Twitter:
Like us on Facebook: