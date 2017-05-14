Creek County Sheriff's Office says toddler drowned in swimming pool at home

Flood Warning issued May 13 at 9:02PM CDT expiring May 16 at 1:00PM CDT in effect for: Muskogee

Flood Warning issued May 13 at 8:38PM CDT expiring May 15 at 3:10AM CDT in effect for: Ottawa

Flood Warning issued May 13 at 2:14PM CDT expiring May 14 at 2:23AM CDT in effect for: Rogers, Tulsa