COWETA, Okla. – Police are investigating after a possible attempted child abduction in Coweta early Monday evening.

Police say a suspect pulled up to the home on the 13000 block of South 286th Avenue around 5 in the evening on February 20 while a young boy was playing outside.

The boy’s father told police a man got out of the vehicle and started walking towards the 6-year-old.

According to a press release, the suspect was scared off by the boy’s father.

The vehicle used in the alleged attempted abduction is described as a late 90s or 2000s model silver or light blue Ford Taurus with a dent on the right back bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coweta Police Department.

