Coweta family wins weight battle

COWETA -- After years of struggling with obesity, a Coweta family has lost hundreds of pounds.

Down a gravel road, there's everything you'd expect on a farm in Green Country.

The dinner bell is about to ring. Inside a farmhouse, it's what the family eats that's making waves.

"We didn't realize what a portion size was," Calvin Keel said. "We thought three plate fulls was ok."

Last year, the Keel's weighed almost 1,400 pounds in total.

"That's where I lived most of my days, is in the plus size section," Jodie Keel said.

After a year on Ideal Protein, which was suggested by their doctor, together they've lost 600 pounds.

"When I started, I weighed in at 445 pounds and today I weigh about 230," Calvin Keel said.

"I've been practicing medicine for almost 30 years and I've always had to give more medicines," Dr. Douglas Holte said. "What I saw in this program is an opportunity to offer my patients something aside from medicines."

More medicine is what head of the house Calvin Keel thought he needed, as well as both knees replaced.

"I got to stop taking my blood pressure medicine and medicine for inflammation that I thought I had to have," he said.

It was a saving grace for 13-year-old Joel, who'd been bullied in school for years.

"I never felt good about myself, I never have," he said. "Why do people just come up to you and make it worse?"

The family of five is no longer eating what they used to and they're finding life in the country is better than ever.