Coweta city manager fired, 2 other employees on paid administrative leave

COWETA -- The City of Coweta is under fire after City Manager Steve Whitlock was terminated at Monday's City Council meeting, the same meeting two other city employees were put on paid administrative leave.

Almost 10,000 people live in Coweta. Some gathered at city hall on Monday for the weekly city council meeting. Monday night, in a 3 to 2 vote, City Manager Steve Whitlock was fired. Two longtime city councilors, Billy Embry and Steve Garman, resigned their posts in protest.

2 Works for You went to both of their homes, but no one answered. Coweta Police Chief Mike Bell says two months ago, two anonymous sources contacted the Wagoner County District Attorneys Office and the Police Pension Board to report wrongdoing. Both investigated and Chief Bell says three state statutes may have been violated.

The findings were turned over to Oklahoma State of Bureau of Investigation on June 2nd. Now, OSBI is leading a criminal investigation relating to the former city manager and two other employees who haven't been named.

But that's not all. Two employees, Human Resources Director Doug Black and Code Compliance Officer Lacey Carothers, are now on paid administrative leave.

We're told city council asked for a special meeting to appoint an interim city manager. By law, they have 90 days.

2 Works for You reached out to the city attorney, but he declined to comment. All calls to city hall are being directed to the Coweta Police Department.