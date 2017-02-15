Couple reconnects in Tulsa after nearly 50 years apart

TULSA -- Harold Miller and Kathleen Chafin met and fell in love in 1967 when they were both students at Creighton University, but their lives got separated by different paths.

Miller was drafted to the Vietnam War as a combat medic, where he was shot in the head while helping an injured soldier. The shooting left him with a permanent head injury.

Chafin went on to marry and have two daughters.

In 2015, 48 years later, Chafin was no longer married and learned through an acquaintance that Miller was living in Tulsa at Town Village Senior Living center.

Chafin visited and spoke to him for the first time in 48 years and Miller recently visited Chafin in Seattle over Christmas.

Town Village Senior Living held a spotlight dance on Valentine's Day to honor Chafin and Miller's love story. Watch video of the dance below:

