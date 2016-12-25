Convicted felon arrested in vehicle reported stolen in June

TULSA - A convicted felon who was driving a vehicle reported stolen in June is arrested by Tulsa Police; weapon, ammo and drugs found in car, police say.

Officers say Stoney McGuire was taken into custody after they saw him driving a stolen Kia SUV in the 1100 block of N. Harvard about 5:30 p.m. Friday night.

The 36-year-old male was arrested without incident. Officers say they found a loaded semi-automatic "assault" rifle with extra ammo. They say they also found drugs in the stolen vehicle.

McGuire, a convicted felon, was charged on several outstanding warrants including possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony, possession of marijuana and resisting arrest among others.

He was booked into Tulsa County Jail.

