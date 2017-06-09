Community Resource Officer wokring to keep lines of communicaiton open after shooting

TULSA - A large crowd started to gather across the street after Friday's shooting.

Police officers, ministers and community members stepped in to speak with the people gathered.



“This is the Tulsa Police Department you need to more out of this area to the north…assaultive behavior is illegal. Throwing objects is illegal as you are no longer allowed to be in this area," said an officer over a loudspeaker.

Following the shooting, people started showing up at the crime scene tape at 46th St North and Martin Luther King Jr Friday morning.

A fight broke out and rocks were being hurled at police.

There's a lot of anger and emotion following another officer involved shooting.

“I don’t understand this. You all got all of these things… Why do you all use deadly force?” said a man who was directing his feelings toward police.

Members of the faith community and police worked to open up lines of communication.

”I understand their emotions I understand that we have to give them that time,” said Officer Popsey Floyd.

Floyd, who is assigned to be a community resource officer at 61st and Peoria, got calls from community members to come to help out.



"I think right now you have a community—they want somebody to talk to they just want to know when these cameras are gone they can communicate with somebody and express their feelings—and so that’s what it’s all about,”



Officers like Floyd and community members like Charles Wilkes stood at the police line.

"We know emotions were high and everything, we just want to make sure that we can solve and handle this situation in a strategic way,” said Wilkes.



Office Floyd said after speaking with one person at the crime scene tape, he's meeting up tomorrow with him to have a cookout to talk more about community policing.

