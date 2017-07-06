Community leaders work to "Save our Kids" from street violence with youth center

TULSA, Okla. - As crime plagues the streets of Tulsa, community leaders are looking for a way to clean up the mess.



Officials said a majority of that crime is committed by our youth, causing a downfall in some communities. But, there's one vision aimed at bringing in a higher power to save our kids.



Some say seeing is believing, but Rev. W.R. Casey would disagree.



“People have said there's no God, and I can show them in the bible there is,” Casey said.



In fact, Casey said his lord’s presence lingers in an empty field in north Tulsa at the corner of Apache and Lewis. The property is decorated by a single sign that reads “Save Our Kids”.



“We’re hoping to envision a youth center,” Casey said.



The vision is 15 years in the making, stemming from one of Tulsa's biggest problems.



“We have gang violence, and crime, we have drugs, and we need a place, a safe haven for our children,” Casey said.



The property may not look like much now, but it could be the answer to our communities prayers. And with enough funding, it could be the future site for troubled youth, who are looking for a way to escape a world of crime and find comfort.



“Sixty-five percent of that crime is between the ages of 15 and 17 years old, because they don't have nothing to do,” Casey said.



The youth center in north Tulsa would keep kids busy and off the streets.



“A library, tutoring, mentoring, after school programs a gym,” Casey said to name a few.



It’s also a way for community leaders of all faith, to serve as their savior did.



“He died that we might have a right to the trail of life.”



The center needs nearly $5 million to open and the community is encouraged to help.



Although the goal seems far off, Rev. Casey holds firm to his faith, because for him, believing is seeing.



If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so by sending a check to the CMA Building Fund at P.O. Box 2095, Tulsa, OK, 74101. You can also call Rev. W.R. Casey at 918-951-7407.

