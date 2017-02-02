Committee recommends Dan Kirby's expulsion after month-long investigation

OKLAHOMA CITY - A state House of Representatives special investigation committee has recommended the expulsion of state rep Dan Kirby after looking into sexual harassment accusations.

There have been accusations that Kirby (R-Tulsa) sexually harassed a worker in his office and that there was a settlement of more than $44,000 paid to the alleged victim with taxpayers' money.

In addition, the committee found that the House has the legal authority - and acted upon that authority - to expend operational funds to settle the wrongful termination claim brought by a former employee.

Other recommendations made by the investigative committee are:

Loss of Committee Chairmanship

Loss of Committee appointments

Bills authored by removed from consideration

Loss of privileges to a legislative assistant

There was another recommendation made for state rep, Will Fourkiller (D-Stillwell), who has had harassment accusations made against him. The committee recommended Fourkiller attend sensitivity training and be prohibited from interacting with the House Page Program for one year.

Kirby resigned his post in December after accusations were made, but rescinded that resignation almost immediately. Kirby issued this response:

“I am very disheartened and disappointed by the recommendations released by the committee today. I do feel that the committee’s recommendations are far more severe than necessary. Unfortunately, I was not given the committee report, any evidence, any accusation, or any other material in relation to the report prior to the media receiving that information during the press conference today. Because of that, my advisors and I have not been able to review the material to offer a complete public statement at this time. I assure the people of Oklahoma, my colleagues, and my constituents that I will speak publicly about the report and the committee’s findings as soon as I have had time to review it myself most likely in the next couple days.”

"This has been a difficult process, and I am thankful for the members of the committee who participated and meticulously investigated this matter," said committee chairman Josh Cockroft (R-Wanette). "This was a bipartisan effort, and every member who participated took this matter seriously and received all of the evidence with an open mind. It was a fair and thorough investigation, and the members of the committee believe our recommendations are appropriate."

The committee also recommended that the Speaker Charles McCall establish a bipartisan committee of members to review and vote on any future legal settlements that may arise.

McCall on Wednesday acted upon that recommendation, going a step further by creating the bipartisan House Expenditure Oversight Committee and authorizing it to review and authorize all large capital and/or extraordinary expenditures that exceed $15,000.

The recommendations of the committee will now be considered by the full body of the House of Representatives. Expulsion from the House requires a two-thirds majority of the body, or 68 members.

