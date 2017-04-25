Cleanup continues at site of 19,000-gallon oil spill in Oklahoma

LOYAL, Okla. (AP) -- A Houston-based pipeline company is cleaning up a nearly 19,000 gallon oil spill in northwest Oklahoma that threatened a local water supply.



Crews from Plains All American Pipeline were at the site Tuesday in Loyal, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City.



The leak was reported Friday, but it's unclear when it started. The Oklahoma Corporation Commission and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are monitoring the cleanup.



Corporation spokesman Matt Skinner says roughly 70 acres of farmland are affected and that the spill reached a small creek, but he says it was contained before it flowed into a second creek that flows into the Cimarron River about 16 miles (26 kilometers) away.



A spokeswoman for the pipeline company promised a statement on the spill later Tuesday.

