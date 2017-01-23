Missing man found safe, silver alert canceled for 66-year-old Claremore man

7:12 PM, Jan 22, 2017
CLAREMORE, Okla. -- A missing man has been found safe Sunday night, according to the Claremore Police Department.

Police say 66-year-old Larry Doerflinger went missing on January 17. According to police, Doerflinger was in danger because he needs daily medication for multiple health issues.

