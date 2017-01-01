1 dead, another injured after shooting at Rogers County New Year's Eve party

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. -- The Rogers County Sheriff's Office along with OSBI are investigating after a homicide in Rogers County.

Deputies responded to a New Year's Eve party off 4200 road in Claremore Sunday just after midnight after receiving reports of a shooting.

After they arrived, deputies learned the suspect, Michael Munday, 23, went into a shed in the back yard with a relative.

After an argument, Munday allegedly shot and killed a 20-year-old. Another victim, who deputies say was shot twice, was flown to a Tulsa hospital.

Munday was arrested for homicide and assault with a firearm.

