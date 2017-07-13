City of Tulsa unveils new Bus Rapid Transit route, station locations to be announced

TULSA -- The City of Tulsa is unveiling a new bus rote expected to bring better service to the city within the next several years.

After months of workshops and getting feedback from the community, city leaders will be revealing the bus route that will travel along Peoria Avenue.

Officials will also be announcing the station locations and the new design for the platforms, shelters and buses.

The goad of the new Bus Rapid Transit, or BRT, is to make the commute of Tulsans shorter. The route will have stops along Peoria, which is one of the busiest routes, according to the Tulsa Transit Authority.

Buses will pick up and drop of every 15 minutes instead of every 30 minutes. The BRT will be under Vision 2025. The services will begin in Spring of 2019.

