City of Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum unveils new pedestrian bridge

TULSA -- Mayor G.T. Bynum has unveiled a new pedestrian bridge design titled “The Gateway” that will be constructed in Tulsa.

The Gateway will be built with a steal plate fabrication system, which, according to a press release, will make it the first of its kind in the United States.

The design was submitted by Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates. The bridge will feature shading structures and sitting areas and will be built near The Gathering Place.

“The bridge selection process was truly a united effort by the community – from the creative individuals who submitted designs by the hundreds, to the thousands of citizens who provided essential feedback and to the Selection Committee for their hard work and diligence at every step of this process,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “Through the use of Vision Tulsa funds and by working together collectively, we are continuing Tulsa's civic legacy of building a more beautiful city for the next generation.”

Construction of the bridge is expected to begin in 2018.

