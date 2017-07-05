City of Tulsa, Mayor G.T. Bynum to hold presser on future of BMX in Tulsa

TULSA -- The City of Tulsa is set to hold a press conference on the future of BMX in Tulsa.

Mayor G.T. Bynum, Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper and Vince Trinidad, Executive Director of the Tulsa Sports Commission will hold a news conference at noon today. The press conference will be held at the Evans Fintube site.

RELATED: USA BMX’s $15M move to Tulsa stalled after negotiations fall through with Expo Square

According to a press release, over the past few weeks, the City of Tulsa as worked with USA BMX, the Tulsa City Council, City staff and local and state economic development professionals to secure a location in Tulsa for the future home of the BMX arena. The project would also hold the world headquarters for the Olympic sport MBX racing.

