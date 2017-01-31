City of Tulsa flag: Don't like it? Deadline to submit flag design extended to Feb. 14

TULSA - Don't like the flag that represents the City of Tulsa? It's your lucky day.

The deadline to submit your idea on a flag design has been extended until Feb. 14 due to the the response from Tulsans.

More than 100 designs have been submitted so far.

Anyone in the Tulsa community is open to submit a design of the Tulsa Flag, regardless of age, profession or presumed artistic ability. Learn more about the submission process on the Tulsa Flag website.

Tulsa's flag was represented during the "bad design" portion of radio and podcast host Roman Mars' TED2015 talk about city flags and how poorly they're designed. The current flag is white with the city seal.

TulsaFlag.com launched its website and started gathering input in November. After the submission period closes, the top designs will be selected and put to a vote of the people. The plan is take the design with the most votes to the Tulsa City Council for adoption, with the new flag to begin flying in May of 2017.

