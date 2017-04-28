City of Tulsa crews scrambling to clear drains ahead of heavy rain

TULSA, Okla. -- With the influx of rain heading our way, City of Tulsa crews are on standby ready to help keep residents safe.

“Oklahoma weather. Just wait and it'll change in about an hour or so,” said west Tulsa resident Mike Barber.

Many Tulsans are bracing themselves for a wet and wild weekend, while others like Mike Barber are staying optimistic.

“A little bit higher in the street, but not much. It'd be ankle-deep at most, nothing serious,” he said.

“Well, we're gonna be working this weekend, that's what I think,” said City of Tulsa Stormwater Maintenance Manager Roy Teeters.

Whatever comes our way, the City of Tulsa is prepared.

Crews are working overtime clearing the city's 68,000 drainage systems from last week's rain in order to make sure they're flowing this weekend.

“It takes about a week or two to clean up everything and get back into shape,” said Teeters.

But there's no time to rest.

The main concern for Tulsa will be street flooding...and unaware drivers.

“People have a tendency to drive a little too fast and no matter how well everything drains, there's always going to be a little water standing in the street,” said Teeters. “I'm just concerned about cars hydroplaning and people driving too fast.”

The City is urging Tulsans to slow down, turn around and call them immediately if they see water starting to rise.

All food for thought for Barber.

“I'll stay in...maybe make a big pot of chili.”

Stormwater managers say nearby creeks are relatively low so they don't anticipate flooding in those areas.

If you see rising water in your area, you're asked to call the City of Tulsa Customer Care Line at 918-596-2100.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: