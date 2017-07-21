TULSA, Okla. - City of Tulsa crews are repairing a waterline that burst on 11th Street between Xanthus and Yorktown Ave. on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson from the City didn't have an estimate of when one of the lanes on 11th Street would be reopened.

On Thursday, crews responded to the area where the street had buckled due to water pressure from an underground six-inch waterline. They spent several hours assessing the damage with the help of the gas company.

Crews started digging around 11:30 a.m. They closed the right lane going eastbound on 11th Street between Xanthus and Yorktown during the repairs.

For information on the latest water main breaks in the City of Tulsa, click here.

