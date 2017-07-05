Child neglect charge to be filed against woman after baby found dead

TULSA -- Charges will be filed Wednesday against a woman after her baby died in March after being found face-down in a mop bucket containing water.

A charge of child neglect will be filed against Heather Freeman on Wednesday, officials said. A arrest warrant will be issued for her shortly, officials said.

Police say they were called to the Sandy Park Apartments, where the mother of the child told police she gave her baby boy a bottle, place him in a bed next to her and fell asleep.

When she woke up, the woman says she found the baby face-down in a mop bucket containing water.

The baby, an eight-month-old, was transported to the hospital where he died.

