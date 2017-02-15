Chick-fil-A cow visits Saint Francis Children's Hospital on Valentine's Day

TULSA -- The Chick-fil-A cow visited hundreds of children at Saint Francis Children's Hospital on Valentine's Day, along with K-HITS radio personalities, Aly and Chubbs, and delivered cookies and roses.

Six-year-old Joel was ready to go home more than anything, but getting a visit from a special spotted friend was OK too.

The wagon full of roses and cookies made its way down the halls at the hospital, but not everyone was exactly happy to meet their spotted Valentine.

"it varies with the little kids," said Ashley Masopust with Chick-fil-A. "Sometimes they're a little scared of the cow. He can be kind of big.

Masopust said delivering foods to children is something they like to do a few times per year just to brighten their spirits.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: