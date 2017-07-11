Cherokee County man beaten to death with rake Monday afternoon

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they say a man was beaten to death with a rake Monday.

Deputies say around 1 p.m. Monday they responded to a report of a badly injured man in the Etta Bend area.

When they arrived, they found the victim, 46-year-old James Andrew Clay. Clay was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say Clay was involved in an argument with John William Johnson earlier in the day. During the argument, Clay was struck with a garden rake.

Stephanie Barshear Johnson, 27, and Lilah Foresman, 42, were arrested for first degree murder. Clay's body has been turned over to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

