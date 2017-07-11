Cherokee County authorities: Homicide was family feud gone wrong

WELLING, Okla. - Cherokee County authorities say A garden rake beating death in northeastern Oklahoma on Monday afternoon was a family situation gone wrong.

Three people were arrested on murder charges and they all were related to the victim in some manner, the sheriff's office reported.

Taken into custody and booked into Cherokee County Jail were John William Johnson Jr., Stephanie Brashear and Lilah Foresman who were connected to the deceased, James Andrew Clay III.

Authorities say a fight broke out near the post office in the Etta Bend area of Welling because Clay was dating a girl who was Johnson's cousin. Johnson had heard that Clay was beating his cousin, the CCSO says. Brashear is Johnson's fiance and Foresman is his sister.

The fight escalated and Clay was killed with garden tools, authorities reported.

