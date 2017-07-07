Chemical spill in Owasso shuts down road Friday morning

OWASSO, Okla. -- Crews are working to clean up a chemical spill Friday morning after a crash near 86th Street North and 139th East Avenue.

According to authorities, a truck carrying 170 gallons of herbicide was involved in a crash, causing the chemicals to spill onto the road.

The spill has been contained. One person was treated for injuries and has been released.

Only one westbound lane of 86th Street North remains open.

