Charges filed against dental employee who worked with alleged murder suspect

TULSA - A woman who worked with Tulsa dentist Bert Franklin was charged Thursday with multiple counts of impersonating a dentist.

Paige Maples, 34, faces six separate charges of unlawful practice of dentistry.

Franklin, 35, has been accused in the murder of his then-girlfriend's 19-month-old boy, Lincoln Lewis, back in July 2016.

He was taken into custody for the homicide when authorities discovered the infant boy had a fractured skull. Oklahoma City Police investigated when they say the baby's injuries were revealed after Franklin took the infant to a hospital there.

Medical staff called authorities to the hospital because of the severity of the injuries. Investigators determined the bruises and breaks could not have been caused by a fall. Lincoln's mother told police that the baby had taken falls twice in the week before his death.

The child was medi-flighted from Oklahoma City to a Tulsa hospital where he died.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: