Charges filed against dental employee who worked with alleged murder suspect
7:29 PM, Jan 12, 2017
TULSA - A woman who worked with Tulsa dentist Bert Franklin was charged Thursday with multiple counts of impersonating a dentist.
Paige Maples, 34, faces six separate charges of unlawful practice of dentistry.
Franklin, 35, has been accused in the murder of his then-girlfriend's 19-month-old boy, Lincoln Lewis, back in July 2016.
He was taken into custody for the homicide when authorities discovered the infant boy had a fractured skull. Oklahoma City Police investigated when they say the baby's injuries were revealed after Franklin took the infant to a hospital there.
Medical staff called authorities to the hospital because of the severity of the injuries. Investigators determined the bruises and breaks could not have been caused by a fall. Lincoln's mother told police that the baby had taken falls twice in the week before his death.
The child was medi-flighted from Oklahoma City to a Tulsa hospital where he died.